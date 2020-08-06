Riverbed A/NZ boss Frank Ong walks after 6 months

Ong said to be “moving on to a new challenge”

Frank Ong (Riverbed) Credit: Riverbed

Recently appointed regional Riverbed boss Frank Ong has exited the vendor after just six months.

Ong was appointed regional vice president of Australia and New Zealand of the network and application performance vendor in February this year.

However, the company has now confirmed Ong has departed and it is now seeking his replacement.

“Frank Ong has made the decision to move on to a new challenge outside of the company. We would like to thank him for his contribution to the company,” a spokesperson said.

“He's an exceptionally talented IT professional with more than 25 years' industry experience, and everyone at Riverbed wishes him the very best for the future. We will announce Frank's replacement in due course once we complete the hiring process, which is now underway.”

Ong was originally appointed along with Richard Steranka as Asia Pacific and Japan leader, joining Riverbed from Idemia Australia, where he was VP.

During his lengthy career, he also served as the managing director for Oracle Philippines.

His departure coincides with the promotion of A/NZ channel chief John Milionis to oversee the entire Asia Pacific and Japan region.