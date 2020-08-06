Menu
Riverbed A/NZ boss Frank Ong walks after 6 months

Riverbed A/NZ boss Frank Ong walks after 6 months

Ong said to be “moving on to a new challenge”

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Frank Ong (Riverbed)

Frank Ong (Riverbed)

Credit: Riverbed

Recently appointed regional Riverbed boss Frank Ong has exited the vendor after just six months.

Ong was appointed regional vice president of Australia and New Zealand of the network and application performance vendor in February this year.

However, the company has now confirmed Ong has departed and it is now seeking his replacement.

“Frank Ong has made the decision to move on to a new challenge outside of the company. We would like to thank him for his contribution to the company,” a spokesperson said.

“He's an exceptionally talented IT professional with more than 25 years' industry experience, and everyone at Riverbed wishes him the very best for the future. We will announce Frank's replacement in due course once we complete the hiring process, which is now underway.”

Ong was originally appointed along with Richard Steranka as Asia Pacific and Japan leader, joining Riverbed from Idemia Australia, where he was VP.

During his lengthy career, he also served as the managing director for Oracle Philippines.

His departure coincides with the promotion of A/NZ channel chief John Milionis to oversee the entire Asia Pacific and Japan region.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags AustraliaNew ZealandriverbedFrank Ong

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 