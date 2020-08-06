Menu
NTT names new CEO for merged A/NZ business

The company will bring together the business operations of its Australian and New Zealand entities to create an ‘A/NZ region'

Tania Balcombe (NTT Ltd)

Credit: NTT

Global technology services provider NTT Ltd has named its Australia go-to-market senior vice president and chief marketing officer Tania Balcombe as its new CEO across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). 

The new appointment, which will take effect from the beginning of October, comes after it was revealed in May that current NTT Australia CEO and longtime local tech industry veteran Steve Nola would retire at the end of September

The leadership change coincides with a move by the UK-headquartered subsidiary of Japan’s Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation to bring together the business operations of its Australian and New Zealand entities to create an ‘A/NZ region,’ which will in turn operate together with the wider Asia Pacific region. 

Effective from 1 October, the newly extended region will, in NTT’s own words, create the “strongest technology services company across the geography,” enabling NTT to better serve its clients in what it claims is the fastest-growing, most profitable market in the world.

It is hoped that the creation of the extended region will mean that NTT will become a “stronger partner” for its 1400-plus clients across Asia Pacific and that it will also make it easier for strategic partners to work with the organisation. 

“As part of our ongoing focus to transform our business, we’ve been reviewing how we can be faster to market, better serve our clients, align to our industry priorities and increase career opportunities for our people,” NTT global CEO Jason Goodall said. 

“The changes we have decided to make position NTT as the strongest technology services company in Asia Pacific. I am also delighted to appoint Tania, who is a world-class leader and a great advocate for our clients, partners and people across A/NZ.”

Balcombe comes to the role after 14 years with NTT, most recently as both the company’s chief marketing and go-to-market officer for NTT Ltd. in Australia. 

Prior to that, she was the general manager for part of the company's Australian business, transforming NTT’s relationship with many of its clients whilst creating and delivering on a new business plan for Victoria. 

“I’d like to take this opportunity to once again thank Steve Nola for his extraordinary contribution to our business over the past 31 years and wish him and his family a very well-deserved retirement,” Goodall said. 

Speaking with ARN in May, Nola said he was looking forward to slowing down and spending more time exploring other interests outside of IT, such as the non-profit sector, giving back to the business community through mentoring young entrepreneurs and indulging in his side project in woodworking.

In July 2010, NTT made its US$3.2 billion play to buy Dimension Data, of which Nola was CEO for more than a decade, eventually merging the businesses eight years later.


