Menu
Mimecast tackles phishing attacks with MessageControl acquisition

Mimecast tackles phishing attacks with MessageControl acquisition

Part of the cyber security vendor’s “Email Security 3.0 strategy”

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Vladimir Solomyani

Mimecast has acquired Chicago-based security messaging company eTorch, trading as MessageControl.

The acquisition adds MessageControl’s machine learning- (ML) powered security capabilities to prevent social engineering and human identity attacks to the cyber security vendor as part of its “Email Security 3.0 strategy”.

The platform uses ML to warn users about emails from untrustworthy senders, as well as picking up when a user is about to send an email to the wrong recipient by accident.

It will also add protection for end users utilising productivity applications, such as Microsoft 365.

Peter Bauer, CEO at Mimecast, said the first half of 2020 presented the need for more solutions to “protect against the latest weaponised and unweaponised attacks”.

“MessageControl is a natural complement to Mimecast’s suite of cyber resilience solutions – from email and web security through brand protection, security awareness training and data protection,” he said.

“Its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities will offer additional layers of defence by evolving and ‘learning’ the customer environment and user behaviours over time.”

Paul Everton, founder and CTO at MessageControl, added the acquisition gives MessageControl the chance to expand its range of protection.

“We’re excited to join the Mimecast team as we continue on our mission to stop social engineering and human identity attacks,” Everton said.

The vendor's move to bolster its email security capabilities follows its acquisition of Israeli cyber security start-up Segasec in January – a company which also provides email phishing protection.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MimecastMessageControleTorch

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 