Lancom Technology claims NZ first with AWS SaaS competency

Competency is recognition of success in delivering SaaS systems for customers

The Lancom Technology team with their new AWS SaaS competency certificate. Credit: Supplied

Auckland-based software and technology provider Lancom Technology is the first company in New Zealand and one of only 26 in the world to achieve AWS software-as-a-service (SaaS) competency.

The SaaS competency status was introduced in May to be awarded to organisations that demonstrate deep technical expertise and experience in helping organisations to design and build cloud-based SaaS solutions on AWS.

To be the first technology provider in New Zealand to achieve the competency was a testament to the expertise of his team, said Lancom Technology chief executive Waruna Kirimetiyawa.

“Whether it’s start-ups or global enterprises, we leverage our skills and competencies to assist our customers with the quick and easy implementation of modern IT applications, infrastructure, and DevOps capabilities," he said.

"As an AWS APN partner, we can provide scalable, flexible, and cost-effective cloud solutions for our customers.”

Nick Walton, New Zealand managing director for commercial sector at Amazon Web Services, said Lancom Technology has had continued success with a wide range of customers like Barwon Health, Infotools and Workbench International.

That was testament to the Lancom teams' dedication to helping customers "reduce friction" when migrating off legacy applications and establishing foundations required to build SaaS solutions successfully on AWS.

Luke Butters, computer vision and machine learning project leader at orchard management software platform Hectre said Lancom Technology had shown they were experts and the AWS SaaS competency was further proof.

Obtaining the AWS SaaS competency involved a rigorous AWS validation process, carried out by a third-party auditor with the evaluation of multiple customer references specific to SaaS on AWS.

AWS partner solution architects then validate the technical proficiency and architecture for previously completed customer use cases and thought leadership in SaaS.