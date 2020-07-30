Menu
Microsoft calls for practical implementation guidelines for new NZ algorithm charter

Microsoft calls for practical implementation guidelines for new NZ algorithm charter

The Algorithm Charter for Aotearoa New Zealand follows a recommendation by the Government Chief Data Steward and Chief Digital Officer

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft’s government affairs lead for New Zealand has suggested that the New Zealand government should consider developing practical implementation guidelines as a next step following the introduction of its new public sector algorithm charter. 

It was revealed on 28 July that 21 government agencies had signed up to the Algorithm Charter for Aotearoa New Zealand, a new set of standards introduced by the government to guide the use of algorithms by public agencies.

The Algorithm Charter for Aotearoa New Zealand follows a recommendation by the Government Chief Data Steward and Chief Digital Officer, who said in a 2018 report that the safe and effective use of operational algorithms required greater consistency across government.

Broadly, the charter is designed to commit signatory agencies to a range of measures, including explaining how decisions are informed by algorithms and embedding a Te Ao Māori perspective in the development and use of algorithms.

“Building on previous artificial intelligence (AI) research by the New Zealand Law Society, the charter emphasises that more complex algorithms can be used to support human decision-making, helping the government to better understand New Zealand and New Zealanders,” Maciej Surowiec, Microsoft’s government affairs lead for New Zealand, said in a blog post. 

“It goes on to recognise that a principled approach is needed to realise this potential and mitigate the risk of unintended consequences, and as such, government agencies that sign onto the charter commit to following its principles when using algorithms to help serve the people of New Zealand,” he added. 

Surowiec said he welcomed the charter’s upfront commitment to transparency and human oversight and its proportionate, risk-based approach to the deployment and use of algorithms by government agencies.

This comes as little surprise, given that Microsoft actually provided official comments on an earlier draft of the charter and now believes that the principles outlined in the finalised charter are of “fundamental importance”. 

“In our comments on the earlier draft,” Surowiec said, “we brought to the New Zealand government’s attention that there has been progress in developing tools to understand and manage some of the socio-technical challenges associated with responsible AI, including detecting uses that might result in unfairness, traceability through model management, AI security, and improving intelligibility.

“We recommend agencies leverage these efforts in their forthcoming work to operationalise the charter. Our Responsible AI Resource Center may be helpful in this endeavour,” he added.

However, Surowiec also suggested that more work to support the real-world application of the new initiative needed to be done now that the charter had seen the light of day.

“As a next step, we’d encourage the New Zealand government to consider developing practical implementation guidelines, including sharing examples of government projects that have piloted the principles of the charter,” Surowiec said. 

“We recommend providing government agencies that are expected to apply the charter with real-life examples that illustrate the technical, organisational and policy safeguards could help them deliver on the charter’s objectives. 

“Microsoft welcomes the opportunity to provide some of our learnings from operationalising our AI ethics principles as the New Zealand government may look to best practices observed in other countries or organisations,” he said. 

Further, Surowiec stressed that it was valuable for agencies to become familiar with the principles and embed them into their work, especially as algorithms are used by agencies to provide useful services to New Zealand citizens. 

“The charter will be even more meaningful as additional agencies sign on,” Surowiec said, adding that peer review of the effect of algorithms can be helpful in this process.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoft

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 