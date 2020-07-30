Menu
Ricoh NZ boss steps up as Aussie MD heads to Tech Data

Michael Pollok named interim A/NZ MD following Andy Berry’s exit

Ricoh has temporarily consolidated its leadership ranks following the departure of Australia CEO Andy Berry.

The Trans-Tasman region now falls under the helm of New Zealand boss Michael Pollok until a replacement for Berry is found.

It was revealed on 29 July that Berry has since joined Tech Data, a move that sees him replace Wendy O’Keeffe in the role of country general manager across A/NZ.

Toyohito Tanaka, corporate senior vice president of Ricoh, said the printer distributor had  “extended well beyond” its remit under Berry’s leadership to “a recognised smart workplace technology provider”.

“We are fortunate to have an experienced executive of the calibre of  Mr Pollok to take charge of our Australian business for the foreseeable future and to lead the business through its next phase of growth as a provider of digital services,” he added.

“He will be valuable in driving the transformation of our business as a sustainable digital services company dedicated to helping customers succeed through empowering their digital workplaces.”

The announcement comes less than five months after the distributor revealed it was slimming down its local employee ranks after conducting a major review of its workforce.

“We have recently conducted a comprehensive review of our workforce structure to provide an effective and efficient organisation for now and into the future,” a spokesperson for the company told ARN at the time. “These proposed changes will impact some of our people and will result in a streamlined customer-focused workforce.” 


