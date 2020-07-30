Menu
Arrow Electronics taps Leaupepe to lead NZ enterprise solutions business

Local knowledge and experience was key to appointment

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Harold Leaupepe (Arrow Electronics)

Harold Leaupepe (Arrow Electronics)

Credit: Supplied

New York-listed global electronic components distributor Arrow Electronics has appointed Harold Leaupepe as country manager for its enterprise computing solutions business in New Zealand.

Leaupepe has more than 24 years’ experience in sales, business development and management across a range of industries, including food services, hospitality, transport, finance, lighting and consulting. 

“My goal is to support their success by leveraging Arrow’s technology and service portfolio along with the experience from throughout my career,” Leaupepe said.

Andrew Assad, general manager of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in A/NZ, said Leaupepe had proven commercial, management and business development skills in the New Zealand market.

It was this local knowledge that Arrow believed would be of most value to its partners and vendors, he said.

Leaupepe had also spent more than seven years specialising in the government sector.

Arrow ECS New Zealand reported sales of $17.3 million in 2019 while Arrow Components NZ reported sales of $22.6 million.

Global parent Arrow Electronics recorded sales of US$29 billion in 2019.



Tags distributionArrow Electronics

