Menu
Tech Data's Wendy O’Keeffe exits

Tech Data's Wendy O’Keeffe exits

Ricoh Australia boss Andy Berry steps up

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Wendy O'Keeffe

Wendy O'Keeffe

Credit: Wendy O'Keeffe

Tech Data regional country manager Wendy O'Keeffe is to leave the distributor after almost three years.

From August, the Australia and New Zealand region will be led by the former managing director for Ricoh Australia, Andy Berry, in the role of vice president and country general manager.

O'Keeffe first joined Tech Data in October 2017 after having resigned from her role as non-executive director with Dicker Data six months after her appointment.

She has previously served as executive vice president for Asia Pacific at Westcon Group, as well as managing director for A/NZ at Westcon-Comstor.

Her departure follows that of Michael Costigan, whose role of vice president of marketing, education and vendor management was recently axed as part of a region-wide restructure.

In his new role, Berry will be responsible for the execution of Tech Data’s strategy and day-to-day operations in A/NZ, the distributor said.

He will report directly to Jaideep Malhotra, president of Asia Pacific and will remain based in Sydney. 

“These are exciting times at Tech Data Asia Pacific," Malhotra said. "I am delighted to welcome Andy to our team and look forward to his leadership in the next stage of growth in A/NZ. 

"Andy is a passionate leader with a proven track record of business growth, operational excellence and strategic transformation. Andy’s focus will be to deliver higher value to Tech Data’s vendor partners, channel ecosystem and customer partners, while creating opportunities to expand our footprint in this critical region."

A technology industry veteran of 16 years, Berry served as the chief customer officer at Xerox Australia before taking over Ricoh leadership in February 2017.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags tech data

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 