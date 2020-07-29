Menu
Westcon-Comstor bolsters NZ security offering with Tenable deal



Westcon-Comstor has struck a new agreement with cyber risk solutions vendor Tenable, becoming the sole distributor of the company’s Cyber Exposure offering in New Zealand.  

The Tenable Cyber Exposure platform is employed to assess, manage and measure cyber risk across the modern attack surface. 

The platform is designed to enable organisations to gain visibility into cyber risk across IT,  cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) environments, while providing analytics to measure and communicate cyber risk in business terms for decision-making processes.

For Westcon-Comstor sales and marketing director Simon Goode, the new offering in the distributor’s local portfolio meets a rapidly rising need in the market. 

“As NZ organisations introduce new technologies into their IT and OT environments, they’ve also opened up a plethora of new security risks,” Goode said. 

“The lack of visibility, resources and time-to-market pressures has left organisations exposed, with many struggling to plug vulnerability gaps across their environments and measure those risks.

“As the leader in vulnerability management, Tenable offers customers market-defining solutions that are transforming how cybersecurity is managed and measured based on visibility and insight,” he added.

Westcon-Comstor is now in the process of onboarding partners. 

The new distribution deal comes after a boost in both sales and profits for Westcon-Comstor during its full 2020 year, which ended before any impact from the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

For its year to 29 February, Westcon-Comstor reported sales of $221.5 million, up from $211.6 million. Almost all of the increase was from the sale of goods, as opposed to services or commissions.

Meanwhile, profit surged from $1.6 million to $2.7 million.

Westcon-Comstor NZ Managing director Dave Rosenberg declined to comment on the latest financials because the NZ business is a division of a publicly-listed business, South Africa-based Datatec.

"What I will say is I am delighted with the effort of the Westcon-Comstor team and our partners to achieve the results," he said.


