AWS rolls out fraud detector across Sydney region

Service uses ML to detect potentially fraudulent activities online

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: Dreamstime

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has rolled its fraud detection managed service across the Sydney region, making it available to partners in Australia and New Zealand.

The global cloud provider has made its machine learning (ML)-based fraud detection managed service, Amazon Fraud Detector, generally available.

The announcement comes just two months after AWS brought it into preview for its Sydney region, alongside others.

“Customers of all sizes and across all industries have told us they spend a lot of time and effort trying to decrease the amount of fraud occurring on their websites and applications,” said Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of Amazon Machine Learning at AWS.

“By leveraging 20 years of experience detecting fraud coupled with powerful machine learning technology, we’re excited to bring customers to Amazon Fraud Detector so they can automatically detect potential fraud, save time and money, and improve customer experiences—with no machine learning experience required.”

Made to detect potentially fraudulent activities online, the service can detect high risk new account creations, keep tabs on guest checkout orders and accounts that may abuse ‘try before you buy’ policies. 



