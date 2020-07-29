Menu
AWS opens up Marketplace to support multiple currencies

Customers can now be billed in Australian, New Zealand and Singapore dollars

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Credit: Dreamstime

AWS customers will now have the option to pay for their Marketplace, Data Exchange, IQ and EC2 Reserved Instance Marketplace invoices in 13 currencies. 

AWS has extended its payment support beyond US dollars, allowing customers the choice to be billed in other currencies including Australian, Canadian, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore dollars, along with Swiss Francs, Danish Kroner, Swedish Kronor, Norwegian Krone, Japanese Yen, Euro and British Pounds. 

In a statement, AWS said it will help relieve accounting departments of the burden of paying and tracking conversion fees and other costs associated with using foreign currencies.

“Once you specify your preferred currency in the AWS Billing Console, all future invoices for AWS Marketplace, AWS Data Exchange, AWS IQ and EC2 Reserved Instance Marketplace will be converted to your preferred currency,” AWS said. 

In addition, this feature supports local currency payment for all transactions, including AWS Marketplace Private Offers. 

Currency preferences (which can be adjusted at any time) will be used in the Billing Console Dashboard, the Bills page and in Payment History. 

However, pricing for third-party software in AWS Marketplace, third-party data in AWS Data Exchange, AWS IQ products and the AWS Billing Reports will still be shown in US dollars.

According to AWS, its Marketplace contains more than 8000 third-party software products, while its Data Exchange maintains more than 1500 data products from more than 100 qualified data providers. 


