Foodstuffs co-ops unite on Tesco-owned Dunnhumby data insights platform

Chris Quin (Foodstuffs) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand's two giant supermarket and grocery cooperatives are now united in a customer data insights partnership with Tesco-owned Dunnhumby.

Foodstuffs North Island is being joined by Foodstuffs South Island in using the Dunnhumby customer data science platform after Foodstuffs North Island launched this programme in May 2019.

Dunnhumby was selected as the North Island co-op pursued its aspiration to become one of the most customer driven retailers in the world.

The company first came to prominence after helping launch Tesco's Clubcard in 1994 and was progressively acquired by the UK supermarket giant.

With Foodstuffs South Island now joining, all parts of the Foodstuffs businesses will be able to access customer insights, tools and practices.

“The Foodstuffs North Island actionable customer insights programme ensures customer data and insights drives our decision making every day and having Dunnhumby as our partner means we will challenge ourselves to deliver world class offers for our customers and co-operatives,” said Chris Quin, CEO, Foodstuffs North Island.

The programme was focused on ensuring the co-ops had a customer-led range and space allocation, smarter customer-driven pricing and promotions, and were making sure customer engagement was grounded in deep understanding to deliver a store and digital experience that exceeded expectations.

"It is the next logical step for Foodstuffs South Island to join the programme so that both Co-ops have access to rich customer insights at a national, regional and store level," Quin said.

Over the past year, Foodstuffs North Island has launched "customer promises" across each brand, initiatives such as New World’s everyday value programme, category range updates, and nine new customer insights tools including Symphony Shelf Planning, Shop on Lab Customer Insights, and Shelf Review.

David Ciancio, global head of grocery retail at Dunnhumby said customer needs are changing in extraordinary ways.

"Understanding their experience within and across both islands will allow both co-operatives to be even more responsive and more relevant, building on the Foodstuffs' heritage as customer-focused, and along the journey to becoming customer driven," Ciancio said.

The two co-ops will now work closely together on a plan to bring Foodstuffs South Island onto the Foodstuffs North Island programme, while Foodstuffs North Island continues to deliver the next part of the plan as committed across the New World, Pak’n'Save and Four Square brands.