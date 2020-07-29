Menu
Telegistics wins Check Point value-added security distributorship

Distributor will work with Spark to take security solutions to market.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Lucy Swanston (Telegistics)

Credit: Supplied

Telegistics has been appointed as a new value-added distribution partner for leading cyber security provider Check Point Software.

Under the initial agreement, Telegistics will target "greenfields" opportunities, distributing Check Point's Infinity Total Protections, Zone Alarm and Small Business and Branch Office products to resellers.

Spark-owned Telegistics and Check Point were also planning to drive the distribution in the near future as a productised offering, Telegistics said in an announcement this morning.

“Partnering with strategic vendors like Check Point will further enhance and strengthen our security offering, as our reseller partners continually look for new security solutions and products for their New Zealand based clients," said Lucy Swanston, GM of partnerships at Telegistics.

In addition, Telegistics said it was working closely with Spark as its distribution partner and value-added
service provider to take unique security solutions with Check Point to market.

Check Point New Zealand country manager Peter O'Dwyer said Telegistics ws signed as its value-added distribution partner as the vendor continued to drive into the mid-market segment and expand the positioning of its cloud portfolio across private and public cloud.

This was where it saw the Spark business as having high potential.

“Companies today are looking for solutions that can help them remain competitive while maintaining the highest levels of security," O'Dwyer said. 

"This is especially important now as we are witnessing an increase in cyber-attacks in the country post COVID-19."

Telegistics, which announced its new CEO and other key appointments yesterday, already offers Cisco's security products, but the Check Point agreement is the company's first with a dedicated cyber security provider.


