Interactive taps Rackspace's Dan Cox to lead public cloud in A/NZ

Interactive taps Rackspace's Dan Cox to lead public cloud in A/NZ

Eleanor Dickinson
Cloud infrastructure provider Interactive has turned to Rackspace to hire its new general manager of public cloud for Australia and New Zealand.

The Microsoft and Cisco partner has appointed Dan Cox, the former senior director of customer experience for Rackspace Asia Pacific, to the newly-created role. 

Cox previously spent a decade with Rackspace, having helped create the company’s public cloud arm and holding a number of leadership roles over the 10 years. 

Speaking about the changing industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cox said: “Clearly, the days of massive two-to-three-year cloud transformation projects are behind us.

“I think that’s not just a coincidence, I think it’s the natural evolution of the public cloud. With this role at Interactive, I now can be more nimble, more aligned to business and completely focused on delivering value in the short and medium terms.”

Part of this, Cox explained, is the shift from capital expenditure projects to operational expenditure, but also regional customers will be more likely to seek out local expertise.

“This is the right time to have a talented individual like Dan come on board and continue building our Public Cloud practice,” added  Mike Bull, director of cloud and managed services.

“Our customers want that level of experience on their business, but they don’t want to be dealing with a bureaucracy or navigating silos within their vendors.”


