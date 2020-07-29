Menu
Chillisoft named LogRhythm A/NZ Distributor of the Year

Chillisoft won the accolade based on its new business sales growth across diverse vertical markets

Reseller News Staff Reseller News Staff (New Zealand Reseller News)
Alex Teh (Chillisoft)

Credit: Supplied

LogRhythm has awarded Chillisoft as its 2020 Distributor of the Year for Australia and New Zealand, off the back of ‘robust sales’ in the vendor’s offering over the past year. 

The New Zealand headquartered distributor’s ability to deliver value added services, along with its strong partner relationships and successful marketing programs also helped work to net it the win from the security intelligence solution vendor. 

Broadly, Chillisoft won the accolade based on its new business sales growth across diverse vertical markets, including healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, construction and the primary industries sector.

“Chillisoft is a trusted partner for New Zealand businesses and has performed consistently well for LogRhythm in New Zealand adding strategic value to the relationship,” LogRhythm Asia Pacific sales vice president Simon Howe said.

“As a valued added distributor, the company has gone above and beyond to drive both market awareness and sales growth for LogRhythm.  

“At the same time, [Chillisoft’s] reputation speaks for itself and our award-winning LogRhythm NextGen SIEM [security information and event management] Platform has proven to perfectly complement and integrate with [its] overall approach to network security,” he added. 

During the year, Chillisoft worked closely with LogRhythm to drive proofs of concept and product solution demonstrations, while also successfully adding two new LogRhythm managed service partner (MSP) security operation centres (SOCs).  

Chillisoft now claims five MSPs in New Zealand that are running LogRhythm SIEM to their clients: Advantage, CyberResearch, Inde, Linearstack and NSP. 

In July, it was revealed that the Christchurch-based Inde had ramped up its security operations centre through the partnership with LogRhythm.

For Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh, the win is testament to the skills and experience into which his company has invested in its effort to bring the best security technologies to market.

“In recent years, we have focused heavily on rolling out industry leading model channel services across professional services, channel management, pre- and post-sales support and channel marketing and the award reflects the success of this strategy,” Teh said.

“Our customer base has performed exceptionally well and together with our installed base we represent one of the most successful franchises for LogRhythm across the entire Asia Pacific region. This award is a significant milestone for our business,” he added. 

LogRhythm struck its distribution agreement with Chillisoft in early 2019, aiming to extend the vendor’s reseller footprint across the country and the Pacific Islands in a bid to drive future market growth.


Tags chillisoftLogRhythm

