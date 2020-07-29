Menu
Wipro goes Google Cloud amid SAP modernisation efforts

Wipro goes Google Cloud amid SAP modernisation efforts

IT services giant transitions to SAP’s flagship cloud-based S/4HANA offering

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Comments
Thomas Kurian (Google Cloud)

Thomas Kurian (Google Cloud)

Credit: Google Cloud

Wipro has selected Google Cloud as the provider of choice amid plans to modernise mission-critical SAP applications in an organisation housing more than 180,000 employees, supported by a G Suite productivity roll-out.

The engagement will see the Indian-based IT services giant “modernise and transform” core enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems in a shift to S/4HANA, alongside migrating SAP workloads onto Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

The second major initiative includes the rolling out of G Suite as a workplace productivity platform, motivated by a desire to integrate an "intuitive, cloud-native solution" with "strong interoperability and security controls", in addition to "real-time collaboration" features.

“Wipro is embracing digital transformation at speed and scale,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “By modernising their core systems and technologies with Google Cloud, they have a powerful and scalable foundation to accelerate their strategic enterprise priorities and build for the future.”

As reported by Channel Asia, Wipro recently expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to target enterprise customers across specific industry segments. The enhanced alliance sees the technology provider build out cloud capabilities in verticals such as consumer goods and banking, financial services and insurance, alongside semi-conductor and healthcare sectors.

Wipro currently goes to market with a dedicated practice focusing on GCP, built to provide enterprise offerings across application modernisation, data, analytics and artificial intelligence, in addition to SAP workload migration and industrialised cloud migration. The provider has also integrated Anthos into services offerings to enable hybrid cloud deployments for customers.

“As a provider of digital transformation services to some of the world’s most impactful businesses, it is critical that our own core systems and technologies are running on intelligent and modern platforms that encompass the needs of the future,” added Bhanumurthy B.M, president and COO of Wipro. “This transformation program will help us to run our most business-critical workloads and applications with speed and agility, and to support our customers more effectively.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CloudSAPdigitalwiproGoogle CloudG Suite

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 