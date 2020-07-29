Wipro goes Google Cloud amid SAP modernisation efforts

Thomas Kurian (Google Cloud) Credit: Google Cloud

Wipro has selected Google Cloud as the provider of choice amid plans to modernise mission-critical SAP applications in an organisation housing more than 180,000 employees, supported by a G Suite productivity roll-out.

The engagement will see the Indian-based IT services giant “modernise and transform” core enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems in a shift to S/4HANA, alongside migrating SAP workloads onto Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

The second major initiative includes the rolling out of G Suite as a workplace productivity platform, motivated by a desire to integrate an "intuitive, cloud-native solution" with "strong interoperability and security controls", in addition to "real-time collaboration" features.

“Wipro is embracing digital transformation at speed and scale,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “By modernising their core systems and technologies with Google Cloud, they have a powerful and scalable foundation to accelerate their strategic enterprise priorities and build for the future.”

As reported by Channel Asia, Wipro recently expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to target enterprise customers across specific industry segments. The enhanced alliance sees the technology provider build out cloud capabilities in verticals such as consumer goods and banking, financial services and insurance, alongside semi-conductor and healthcare sectors.

Wipro currently goes to market with a dedicated practice focusing on GCP, built to provide enterprise offerings across application modernisation, data, analytics and artificial intelligence, in addition to SAP workload migration and industrialised cloud migration. The provider has also integrated Anthos into services offerings to enable hybrid cloud deployments for customers.

“As a provider of digital transformation services to some of the world’s most impactful businesses, it is critical that our own core systems and technologies are running on intelligent and modern platforms that encompass the needs of the future,” added Bhanumurthy B.M, president and COO of Wipro. “This transformation program will help us to run our most business-critical workloads and applications with speed and agility, and to support our customers more effectively.”