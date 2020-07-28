NetApp Unified Partner Program updates come to A/NZ

Unifies contracts and agreements and streamlines guides and policies

Hybrid cloud data services and data management provider NetApp is changing up its Unified Partner Program in an attempt to simplify it, offering fewer, but more focused incentive programs.



Moving to Registered, Gold, Platinum and Star tiers, contracts and agreements will be unified and guides and policies will be streamlined, according to NetApp.

Fewer and more refined deal-based incentive programs will also be on the table, as well as growth attainment rebate programs.

Bigger payouts are on offer through its New Account Incentive Program, the vendor claimed, as well as allowing rebates to be paid faster through the Run to NetApp Incentive Program.

A new Tech Refresh Incentive Program was introduced, which NetApp says assists partners to take advantage of its installed base.



The updated program adds SAP and anything as-a-service (XaaS) to the existing specialisations of implementation, support, foundation, hybrid cloud and converged infrastructure.

Its existing Cloud First Partner program will also be folded into the Unified Partner Program.

Also on offer is further investment into partner tools “that make business planning and incentive management and measurement simpler and more collaborative”, according to the provider, as well as access to additional information, communications, enablement and training.

Chris Lamborn, head of global partner GTM and programs at NetApp, said the provider plans to recognise partners that utilise NetApp offerings successfully in the new financial year.

“Customers need partners who are subject matter experts and can help them successfully design and implement their digital transformation projects,” Lamborn said.