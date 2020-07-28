Microsoft honours New Zealand’s Flintfox

The company has also flagged its inclusion in the vendor’s 2020/2021 Inner Circle group

Mike Ridgeway (Flintfox chairman and CEO) Credit: Flintfox

New Zealand headquartered trade revenue management (TRM) solutions provider and Gold Microsoft partner Flintfox has been named as a winner in the Microsoft US Partner Awards, picking up the Retail gong in the Industry category.

The vendor revealed the winners of the Microsoft US Partner Awards, which complement the global Microsoft Partner of the Year Award programme, on 15 July, in conjunction with its virtual Inspire partner event, which was held from 21-22 July.

The company has also flagged its inclusion in the vendor’s 2020/2021 Inner Circle group, with membership status based on sales achievements that rank Flintfox in the top echelon of the Microsoft Business Applications global network of partners. This is the fourth time Flintfox has been selected for membership to the group.

“Each year we recognise Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success,” said Microsoft business applications, global ecosystem lead Cecilia Flombaum said.

“Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organisation, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation.

“Microsoft is honoured to recognise Flintfox for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud,” she added.

In mid-July, Microsoft named Enlighten Designs as its 2020 Microsoft New Zealand partner of the year for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Founder and CEO Damon Kelly said at the time the award recognised his team’s commitment to using first-class technology solutions to make a positive change in the world and benefit customers.

“Being the 2020 Microsoft NZ partner of the year award winner is a significant achievement and recognises how our solutions are making positive change in our world," he said.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards were classified into several categories, with honourees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.