Menu
Microsoft honours New Zealand’s Flintfox

Microsoft honours New Zealand’s Flintfox

The company has also flagged its inclusion in the vendor’s 2020/2021 Inner Circle group

Reseller News Staff Reseller News Staff (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Mike Ridgeway (Flintfox chairman and CEO)

Mike Ridgeway (Flintfox chairman and CEO)

Credit: Flintfox

New Zealand headquartered trade revenue management (TRM) solutions provider and Gold Microsoft partner Flintfox has been named as a winner in the Microsoft US Partner Awards, picking up the Retail gong in the Industry category. 

The vendor revealed the winners of the Microsoft US Partner Awards, which complement the global Microsoft Partner of the Year Award programme, on 15 July, in conjunction with its virtual Inspire partner event, which was held from 21-22 July. 

The company has also flagged its inclusion in the vendor’s 2020/2021 Inner Circle group, with membership status based on sales achievements that rank Flintfox in the top echelon of the Microsoft Business Applications global network of partners. This is the fourth time Flintfox has been selected for membership to the group.

“Each year we recognise Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success,” said Microsoft business applications, global ecosystem lead Cecilia Flombaum said. 

“Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organisation, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. 

“Microsoft is honoured to recognise Flintfox for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud,” she added. 

In mid-July, Microsoft named Enlighten Designs as its 2020 Microsoft New Zealand partner of the year for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Founder and CEO Damon Kelly said at the time the award recognised his team’s commitment to using first-class technology solutions to make a positive change in the world and benefit customers.  

“Being the 2020 Microsoft NZ partner of the year award winner is a significant achievement and recognises how our solutions are making positive change in our world," he said.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards were classified into several categories, with honourees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftFlintfox

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 