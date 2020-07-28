Menu
Distributor Telegistics taps HP's Victoria Mahan as new CEO

Distributor Telegistics taps HP's Victoria Mahan as new CEO

A trio of new leadership appointments helicoptered in from Telegistics' owner, Spark

Rob O'Neill
Distributor Telegistics has appointed Victoria Mahan, formerly of HP, as its a new CEO and announced its ambition to grow substantially over the next three years. 

Telegistics, a subsidiary of Spark New Zealand, already has a portfolio of products from vendors like Cisco and Nokia, and said it plans to become the integration leader in the New Zealand market for end-to-end technology.

Mahan joins Telegistics from HP New Zealand where she held the roles of commercial and enterprise sales manager and company director, and also held the role of chief financial officer and category marketing manager.

Rajesh Singh, director on the board of Telegistics, said Mahan’s appointment marked the next phase for Telegistics.

“We see opportunity in the New Zealand market which we believe will support our growth aspirations," Singh said.

"The key goal is to grow our distribution and services business to include end-to-end solutions. We are focusing on supply chain services including staging, provisioning, installation and support, and this will be supported by collaboration with customers, partners and vendors."

Mahan, a chartered accountant who had previously worked at Ernst & Young, would bring the strategic and innovative leadership that is needed to own and drive the Telegistics brand, and its market strategy and positioning, he added. 

"Victoria has a strong people and culture background, as well as experience in IT distribution and resellers. She also has a deep understanding of the New Zealand market, which is pivotal for this role.”

Mahan said her immediate focus would be on reconnecting with partners and resellers across the channel, as well as continuing to provide partners with customer-centric value-added supply chain and distribution solutions.”

There are a number of other new appointments to the Telegistics leadership team to support Mahan, including a new GM of sales, a new GM of distribution, and a new CFO. 

All are internal promotions or have come across from Spark.

Former Telegistics CEO John van Rensburg joined ingredients business Bevie last November, also as CEO.


