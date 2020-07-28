Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and Wavelink strike A/NZ partnership deal

The deal sees the vendor tap into Wavelink’s market knowledge and existing network of channel partners in the A/NZ region

Karl Sice (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise) Credit: Christine Wong

Channel support services and solutions provider Wavelink have struck a new partnership with business communications and collaboration solutions provider Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) to deliver the vendor’s solutions to channel partners in Australia and New Zealand.

For ALE, the deal sees the vendor tap into Wavelink’s market knowledge and existing network of channel partners in the A/NZ region.

Combined with ALE’s collaboration and networking solutions, the pair claim the agreement will enable partners to offer a solutions-based approach that meets the needs of organisations of all sizes, from small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), to large enterprises.

It is also hoped that the deal will drive mutual growth for both companies in the region.

“Identifying the right partners is key for ALE to enable continuous growth and expansion in the market,” said ALE country business leader Karl Sice, who was appointed ALE's sales lead across A/NZ in April last year.



“With Wavelink, ALE will be able to access those new markets, and will complement Wavelink’s current partner base and their offerings with new and leading-edge networking and communications products from ALE.”

The deal also sees Wavelink, which already distributes a range of products from Fortinet, Spectralink, Spok, Olinqua and CenTrak, make good on its ongoing growth strategy.

Wavelink has always had a very specific focus on a limited number of vendors chosen to offer complementary technology solutions, with a focus on unified communications (UC), mobility, networking, and security.

However, as part of its growth strategy, the Melbourne-headquartered channel services specialist has been broadening its technology solutions and expanding how these can be incorporated into an already existing complementary service set.

The strategy has ultimately led to the partnership with ALE, which is viewed as an ideal match for Wavelink in building its UC and networking offering across both the enterprise and the SMB markets in existing verticals such as healthcare.

It is also hoped that the agreement will help prime Wavelink to expand into new verticals such as government, retail and manufacturing.

“As part of its ongoing growth strategy, Wavelink is constantly seeking new vendors that fit its criteria of offering complimentary solutions to the channel,” Wavelink managing director Ilan Rubin said.

“ALE is a global brand that is built on the same UC foundation as Wavelink, with a product range that is exceptionally complementary to Wavelink’s offering, which will benefit our partners.”

“Wavelink is looking forward to growing the ALE presence in A/NZ by providing solutions for organisations that address their employees’ needs whether they are in the office, on the road, or working from home,” he added.