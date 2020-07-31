Nominations extended for the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards

Credit: IDG

Nominations have been extended for the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards, with submissions set to close on Monday, 10 August at midnight.

The Awards will celebrate the industry's thriving performers at an awards ceremony on 21 October in Auckland.

The local tech industry will be honoured across a range of categories, including Emerging Technologies, Partner Awards, Vendor Awards, Distribution Awards, Channel Choice Awards, Hall of Fame, Entrepreneurship Awards and Homegrown Awards.

These will be assessed by a panel of 80 judges, who will consider the changing dynamics of the channel, recognising excellence across customer value and innovation — spanning start-ups, partners, distributors and vendors.

All categories will be judged based on three key points:

How are partners adding value to customers?

How are vendors adding value to partners?

How are distributors adding value to the channel?

All winners and finalists will be announced and promoted via Reseller News media platforms, providing the opportunity to shine a spotlight on your skill-sets and specialist expertise across the wider technology industry.

Furthermore, all winners and finalists will receive post-awards collateral which includes awards logos and email signatures, in recognition of their achievements.

The categories are as follows:

EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES AWARDS

The Emerging Technologies awards recognise partners providing customer value through new and emerging technologies.

HOMEGROWN AWARDS

The Homegrown Innovators awards recognise New Zealand made excellence in the ICT market.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARDS

The Entrepreneurship awards recognise individuals who contribute to their company’s success. Open to individuals from vendor, distributor and partner companies.

PARTNER AWARDS

The Partner awards recognise small, mid-sized and enterprise providers for their customer value and successes.

VENDOR AWARDS

The Vendor awards recognise high-achieving technology organisations for business excellence and channel value.

DISTRIBUTOR AWARDS

The Distributor awards recognise distributors providing value to the channel, spanning partners and vendors.

Nominations will close on 10 August.