Regional channel excellence on display as FireEye rewards security expertise

Awards span regional and solution focused categories

James Henderson James Henderson (Channel Asia)
Credit: Dreamstime

FireEye has honoured leading partners and distributors across Asia Pacific in recognition of advanced security capabilities during the past 12 months.

Unveiled during the vendor’s virtual Partner Summit, the awards acknowledge the implementation of “innovative security solutions” across regional and solution focused categories, in addition to revenue growth expansion efforts through the adoption of new and emerging technologies.

NTT Australia claimed Partner of the Year honours, while also joining Ensign InfoSecurity, KDDI Singapore, Diginius, Softcell Technologies Global and Shanghai VANs Information Technology as leading Strategic Solutions providers.

From a distribution perspective, Netpoleon Solutions was recognised for excellence in Southeast Asia, alongside Arrow ECS across Australia and New Zealand, iValue InfoSolutions in India, iTian Corporation in Korea and SiS International in Greater China.

“Our channel partners are our force multipliers and an integral part of our extended sales force,” said Eric Hoh, president of Asia Pacific at FireEye. “We are honoured to work with a network of committed partners who are laser-focused on providing superior customer experiences with the trusted insight and security innovations provided by FireEye solutions.”

In early 2020, FireEye unveiled plans to ramp up relevance in the cloud market with the acquisition of cloud security governance platform provider Cloudvisory.

Cloudvisory was founded in 2013 by industry veterans from HP, Oracle, JP Morgan Chase, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Voltage Security, TruLogica, CA, and Accenture with deep expertise in enterprise security, cloud infrastructure, and virtualised environments.

From the beginning, the company set out to address the challenges of visibility, security, policy management, and compliance as the business world collectively began to embark on its rapid and ongoing adoption of cloud technology.

At the core of Cloudvisory’s offering is its Cloudvisory Security Platform (CSP), which is developed for cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud environments. The solution operates across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes, OpenStack and VMware, as well as traditional virtualised and bare metal environments.

The platform is designed to deliver centralised security management, encompassing the areas of audit, compliance, micro-segmentation and enforcement - all essential factors in an international market awash with ever-increasing regulatory compliance rules relating to information management and data security.

For FireEye, the acquisition expands the cloud workload security capabilities of the vendor’s Helix offering - into which it will be integrated - in turn providing end users with one integrated security operations platform with a single pane of glass to manage multi-cloud environments. 


