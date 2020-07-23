Dell Technologies honours top performing A/NZ partners

The virtual event represented an opportunity to recognise the highest performing and most innovative Dell Technologies partners during 2019

Shant Soghomonian (Dell Technologies) Credit: IDG

Dell Technologies has unveiled the winners of its 2019-2020 Australia and New Zealand Partner Summit Awards at its annual partner summit which, for the first time, was held virtually.

Focusing on celebrating industry developments, business trends for the year ahead and updates to the Dell Technologies Partner Program, the awards were presented during the virtual summit by Lynn Nicol, distribution lead, Dell Technologies A/NZ and popular Australian comedian Wil Anderson.

In the words of the vendor, the virtual event represented an opportunity to recognise the highest performing and most innovative Dell Technologies partners during 2019.

The Dell Technologies A/NZ Partner Summit Awards 2019-2020 winners were:

Solution Provider of the Year: Datacom Australia

Solution Provider of the Year - IT Transformation: NTT Australia

Solution Provider of the Year - Workforce Transformation: Computer Concepts Limited

Growth Partner of the Year - IT Transformation: Meridian IT

Growth Partner of the Year - Workforce Transformation: Blue Connections

Distributor of the Year: Dicker Data Australia

Services Partner of the Year: DXC Connect

Data Protection Partner of the Year: IQ3

HCI Partner of the Year: Thomas Duryea Logicalis

Storage Partner of the Year: Sempre Technologies

Server Partner of the Year: Data#3

VMware Access Partner of the Year: Triforce

Medium Business Partner of the Year: The Missing Link

Public Sector Partner of the Year: Intuit Technologies

The vendor also congratulated its long-standing partner, Data#3, which was recognised as the Dell Technologies Transformational Partner of the Year in the APJ region. This global award recognises partners who have shown outstanding performance in selling solutions across the entire Dell Technologies portfolio.

“Despite being unable to meet face-to-face this year, it’s fantastic to be able to recognise and celebrate the outstanding performance of our partners in Australia and New Zealand,” Dell Technologies A/NZ channel general manager Shant Soghomonian said.

“Working together with our partner community, we have continued to design and implement innovative technology solutions to drive real digital transformation across the industry.

“On behalf of Dell Technologies, I’d like to thank our partners for a great year and we look forward to continuing to work together to deliver new technologies that will help our customers navigate new ways of working,” he added.