LogMeIn enables MSP access to LastPass

Also available for referral and reseller partners

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
RIck Ribas (LogMeIn)

Credit: LogMeIn

US-based vendor LogMeIn has made its LastPass Enterprise product available for managed service providers (MSP) to sell, manage and support through its PartnerNetwork.

Touted as a password management and single-sign-on solution, MSPs are able to view and manage multiple LastPass accounts through the product. 

As well as MSPs, the solution is also available for referral and reseller partners

Rick Ribas, vice president of global channels at LogMeIn, said the solution provided an opportunity for MSPs that manage IT infrastructure.

“With 80 percent of data breaches caused by weak or reused passwords, it’s vital for MSPs who remotely manage a customer's IT infrastructure, to deliver an all-in-one solution for single sign-on and password management to meet the security and access needs of their customers,” he said.

“At LogMeIn, we’re lucky to work with best-in-class channel partners to promote our brands and bring our technology, solutions and knowledge to our amazing customers around the world.”

With the addition of LastPass, LogMeIn now has 17 products available to its channel partners.

To explain LastPass to MSPs, LogMeIn has planned to demonstrate the solution via two webinars, held at midnight AEST and 9AM AEST on 30 July.

The opening of LastPass to partners follows the hiring of Rick, who came into his role in April in an effort to increase its partner numbers. 


Tags logmein

