Menu
Accident Compensation outlines core ICT project plans for 2021 and beyond

Accident Compensation outlines core ICT project plans for 2021 and beyond

ERP, payments, data warehousing and a datecentre consolidation or cloud migration feature

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: William Stadtwald Demchick

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) is planning or scoping a brace of big dollar ICT projects for the 2021 financial year and further out.

Enterprise projects such as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system replacements, a Salesforce rollout and a datacentre consolidation and migration feature alongside more bespoke projects.

While noting its plans are subject to change, ACC noted in answer to questions asked during the Budget process that the Salesforce project's budget was $2 million for the 2021 year, the datacentre consolidation $4 million and the ERP replacement $7 million.

However, work on all three would continue into 2022 and in the case of the ERP project into 2023 and 2024, presumably with further budget allocations.

"The first phase will deliver capability to enable future initiatives to leverage," ACC said of the Salesforce project.

"Benefits include reduction in existing support costs; increased efficiency to build Salesforce based applications due to preprovisioned common services."

ACC went to market to create a Salesforce supplier panel in March as it pursued a strategy of decoupling its legacy systems of record with those of customer engagement.

The datacentre investment would rationalise current platforms into either a new datacentre solution, cloud solution or decommission in favour of an alternative solution. 

The ERP rollout was expected to deliver efficiencies through reduced time to deliver financial, procurement and HR goods and services across the corporation.

ACC was known to be running Oracle's eBusiness Suite as of 2014, according to a financial condition report.

ACC also plans to decommission an information delivery platform (IDP) and data warehouse at an indicative cost of $1.5 million in 2021.

A claims unique identifier number project is budgeted at $2 million. This appears to be required because the corporation's existing ACC45 numbers are running out.

If that were to happen before the new system was implemented it could result in an "inability for new claims to be lodged and providers to invoice for services".

The project with the biggest budget, however, was an ACC health care payments system made up of a provider registry, a source to contract solution, and a procure to pay solution with a 2021 budget of $8.7 million.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags enterprise resource planningERPdata warehousesalesforcedatacentresACC

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 