Accident Compensation outlines core ICT project plans for 2021 and beyond

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) is planning or scoping a brace of big dollar ICT projects for the 2021 financial year and further out.

Enterprise projects such as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system replacements, a Salesforce rollout and a datacentre consolidation and migration feature alongside more bespoke projects.

While noting its plans are subject to change, ACC noted in answer to questions asked during the Budget process that the Salesforce project's budget was $2 million for the 2021 year, the datacentre consolidation $4 million and the ERP replacement $7 million.

However, work on all three would continue into 2022 and in the case of the ERP project into 2023 and 2024, presumably with further budget allocations.

"The first phase will deliver capability to enable future initiatives to leverage," ACC said of the Salesforce project.

"Benefits include reduction in existing support costs; increased efficiency to build Salesforce based applications due to preprovisioned common services."

ACC went to market to create a Salesforce supplier panel in March as it pursued a strategy of decoupling its legacy systems of record with those of customer engagement.

The datacentre investment would rationalise current platforms into either a new datacentre solution, cloud solution or decommission in favour of an alternative solution.

The ERP rollout was expected to deliver efficiencies through reduced time to deliver financial, procurement and HR goods and services across the corporation.

ACC was known to be running Oracle's eBusiness Suite as of 2014, according to a financial condition report.

ACC also plans to decommission an information delivery platform (IDP) and data warehouse at an indicative cost of $1.5 million in 2021.

A claims unique identifier number project is budgeted at $2 million. This appears to be required because the corporation's existing ACC45 numbers are running out.

If that were to happen before the new system was implemented it could result in an "inability for new claims to be lodged and providers to invoice for services".

The project with the biggest budget, however, was an ACC health care payments system made up of a provider registry, a source to contract solution, and a procure to pay solution with a 2021 budget of $8.7 million.