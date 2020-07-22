Menu
Green Light names new NZ country manager in local push

Former Ericsson and Revera talent Marty Bennett tasked with bringing on new customers in NZ

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Marty Bennett (Green Light)

Credit: Green Light

Just days after revealing it had set up its first local office, Australian headquartered managed service provider (MSP) Green Light has named its New Zealand country manager as it works to ramp up its presence locally. 

Green Light has appointed Marty Bennett, a local tech industry veteran who has done time with players such as Ericsson, Fujitsu, Revera/Spark, Vodafone New Zealand and others, as its new country manager for New Zealand. 

Based in Auckland, Bennett comes to the role with over 20 years’ experience in the IT industry, both overseas and in New Zealand, bringing with him in-depth engineering and solutions knowledge and a well-established local network.

In his new role, Bennett will service Green Light’s existing trans-Tasman partners and work to bring on new customers. 

Founded in 2007, Green Light white labels its services through enterprise IT multinationals. In turn, partners provide technology-based outcomes for clients, using a virtual bench of over 126,000 on-shore technology professionals. Datacom, Lenovo and Cisco are among the company’s partners.

In mid-July, the company revealed it had put boots on the ground in New Zealand, opening a new Kiwi office in Auckland to further boost its presence in the country.

Green Light already has offices in multiple cities around Australia, including Canberra, Perth and Melbourne, along with Hong Kong and Singapore.

The company has also maintained a presence in New Zealand, with a number of projects in the country still ongoing, despite disruptions caused by COVID-19.

However, in the face of coronavirus-prompted travel restrictions, it was decided the time was ripe to set up a permanent office in Auckland. 

Now, Green Light’s office in New Zealand will be positioned to assist partners in a post-COVID-19 world, focusing on new ways of working, on-demand staff augmentation and on-shore IT managed services. 

“We are committed to better deliver our unique IT Service offerings to our existing (and new) customers in New Zealand,” Green Light CEO Gary Hunksman said. “We are also committed to the New Zealand economy and will bring jobs and know-how on shore.     

“Marty Bennett is an accomplished local technologist who is sharp, intuitive and a seasoned business professional.  We are thrilled to launch our new office in New Zealand under Marty’s leadership.  

"While we have enjoyed success in New Zealand to date, we understand the importance of being on the ground and in the community to truly become a trusted partner,” he added.


