Tradewinds adds Everbridge to its A/NZ portfolio

Credit: ID 126599359 © Wutthichai Luemuang | Dreamstime.com

Independent software vendor (ISV) Everbridge has expanded its partnership with the US-based Telarus to include Australia and New Zealand.

The deal will be handled by Telarus' local subsidiary Tradewinds Technology Brokerage and expands on an existing agreement between the two in the US.



The agreement includes the critical event management (CEM) specialist's full suite of products, including its COVID-19 Shield and Return to Work software.

Amy Bailey, vice president of marketing at Telrus, said the deal will offer opportunities that will support its partners’ clients through the coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe Everbridge can play a vital role in protecting their people, supply chains, operations, and brands – especially for those companies seeking an automated approach to mitigating the impact of the pandemic on their business, and facilitating a safer return to work and other public places,” she said.

Jasmina Muller, Everbridge vice president of channel partnerships, added the expansion of the Telarus master agent partnership comes at a "crucial time when a growing number of organisations realise the value of an integrated, end-to-end approach to critical event management”.

Everbridge solutions are already being used in Australia and New Zealand, with the countries both using the ISV's public warning platform for nationwide population alerting capabilities.



This news follows Tradewinds’ recent deal with Zoom, becoming its first master agent for Australia and New Zealand in mid-July. Much like the Everbridge agreement, parent company Telarus also had a prior agreement with Zoom in the US.