Teamviewer pushes further into AR, IoT with Ubimax buy

Teamviewer pushes further into AR, IoT with Ubimax buy

The acquisition is expected to see Teamviewer substantially expand its AR and internet of things (IoT) offering with industry-specific solutions for enterprise customers.

Credit: Dreamstime

Remote connectivity solutions provider Teamviewer has acquired wearable computing and augmented reality (AR) player Ubimax in the first such deal for the remote desktop software vendor. 

Founded 2014 in Bremen, Germany, Ubimax makes solutions designed to enable industrial workers to wear IT at work. Its portfolio includes the industrial AR software platform Frontline, wearable computing devices and consultancy services.

The acquisition, which is reportedly worth around €136.6 million, is expected to see Teamviewer substantially expand its AR and internet of things (IoT) offering with industry-specific solutions for enterprise customers. 

These products provide substantial process improvements and productivity gains for users, including large enterprises. 

“We are very excited by this strategically important acquisition — the first transaction in Teamviewer’s history,” Teamviewer CEO Oliver Steil said. “Together with Ubimax, we will create the global leader in connectivity solutions and industrial workplace technology. 

“Our joint product portfolio will offer enterprise customers a unique one-stop shop for securely connecting devices, workers and processes in numerous industries.

“We warmly welcome the Ubimax founders and the whole team at Teamviewer, as we truly share a hands-on mentality and a culture of innovation,” he added. 

From the perspective of Ubimax co-founder and CEO Hendrik Witt, the move to become part of Teamviewer. 

“We are very much looking forward to joining Teamviewer’s successful journey. Ubimax’s leading augmented reality platform and our proven experience in industrial workflow integration perfectly complement Teamviewer’s product portfolio," Witt added.

“Along with my founding partners Jan Junker and Percy Stocker, we are very pleased to become members of the Teamviewer family and to jointly drive use case expansion and global growth." 

The deal comes nearly a year after Teamviewer launched its channel program in A/NZ with the aim of building up its portfolio of focused partners.


Tags TeamviewerUbimax

