Oracle newbie Cherie Ryan steps up as A/NZ boss

Recent Oracle hire Cherie Ryan has stepped up as the vendor’s vice president for Australia and New Zealand.

Ryan first joined the software giant from Salesforce at the end of last year to take on the role of sales director, and replaces former regional MD Valery Lanovenko who has taken on a new role with Oracle EMEA.

During her career, Ryan held senior regional and global roles with the likes of Ericsson, Novell, Genesys, NetApp and Microsoft.

“Cherie will bring a blend of technical expertise and commercial acumen to the role which covers the full breadth of Oracle’s technology including enterprise applications, cloud infrastructure, systems, databases and consulting services,” Oracle said in a statement.

“She is also passionate about highlighting the potential of emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and Oracle’s unique autonomous offerings.”

Speaking to ARN, Ryan said her immediate focus would be speaking to partners and customers, although was unable to comment on Oracle’s provisions for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Over the last few years Oracle has made great strides in becoming a more open and more approachable company. We truly seek to put our customers, at the very heart of everything we do and my number one job as leader is to ensure we continue with that focus and build on that momentum.

“Since joining Oracle I have been impressed by the quality our technology, the expertise of our people and our vision for the future,” she said.

“One area that I think is an opportunity for us is to strengthen our relationships with our channel and alliance partners and better educate the industry as a whole on the breadth of our offerings. I want to work alongside our partners to help our customers unlock the power of their data.”

John Eastman, MD for Oracle New Zealand, now reports to Ryan, which the vendor claims has “reinstated a close cross-Tasman partnership”.

Her hiring follows the recent appointment of Russell Pike as group VP of Applications for A/NZ Russell.

Having joined in 1991, Pike was one of the company’s first employees in New Zealand and recently returned to Auckland from the United States.

The move also follows Oracle’s transitioning of A/NZ partners to its ‘modernised’ PartnerNetwork (OPN).