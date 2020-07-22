Menu
Google introduces new security features to Meet

Google introduces new security features to Meet

The company said it is giving meeting hosts increased control over who can "knock" and join their meetings

Reuters Reuters (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Google/OpenClipart-Vectors, modified by IDG Comm

Google will roll out new security features on its video conferencing platform, Meet, to prevent the participation of uninvited users in video meetings.

The company said it is giving meeting hosts increased control over who can "knock" and join their meetings along with other features such as the option to block attempts from users who are not logged into a Google account to join a meeting.

For example, the company said, if a knocking request from a user to enter a meeting has been denied multiple times, the user will be automatically blocked from sending more requests.

The security features comes at a time when the usage of video conferencing services is rocketing because of lockdowns and pandemic-led social-distancing measures.

Rival Zoom Video Communications Inc also rolled out security updates in response to multiple reports of "zoombombing", where strangers barge into private calls having gained access to an invite or meeting number.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Google

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 