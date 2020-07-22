Menu
Puppet devops adds module support, patching automation

Puppet devops adds module support, patching automation

Release of Puppet Enterprise can tap open source Puppet modules for more automation

Devops software provider Puppet has updated its Puppet Enterprise infrastructure automation platform, with capabilities including access to pre-built modules as well as patching task automation.

The summer release of Puppet Enterprise, version 2019.8 LTS, lets customers use thousands of open source and Puppet-built modules in the Puppet Forge catalog to manage Plans, which enable running a series of tasks through a single command in the Puppet Enterprise console.

Users can expand automation to more far-reaching infrastructure use cases, mixing and matching imperative tasks with declarative model-based automation.

Puppet now provides a path from the fast start of the Puppet Bolt orchestration tool and Puppet Forge content to orchestration workflows to provide continuous automation.

For example, preparing infrastructure for an application release might include a task set for draining a load balancer, calling VMware to provision an Apache HTTP server, applying patch updates, configuring the database, and related tasks.

To improve compliance and security, the Puppet Enterprise summer release also includes patching task automation content for Windows and Linux systems, along with an improved user experience in using patching automation in an enterprise. An OS Patching service is available to help standardise and scale patching processes.

The summer release also features an upgrade pre-check module that conducts a readiness assessment and finds potential risks and what changes are necessary before conducting an upgrade.

Users can demo Puppet from the company website.


