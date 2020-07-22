Lexmark brings MPS Core program to A/NZ

Imaging solutions vendor Lexmark has launched its managed print services (MPS) Core program for Australian and New Zealand channel partners.

The new program specifically targets MPS services for small-to-medium sized customers and aims to relieve print resellers from time-consuming fleet administration, setup and ongoing management.

“Our new program for Australia and New Zealand will allow channel partners servicing small and mid-sized businesses to participate in an attractive market segment that has traditionally been out of reach for them, given the heavy service burden typically associated with MPS,” Lexmark A/NZ sales general manager Stephen Dubois said.

“Today, as companies continue to see a shift in demand from centralised A3 printing to distributed A4 printing, channel partners that join the MPS Core program will be able to effectively take advantage of this trend without incurring the potentially higher costs associated with managing a large fleet of clients with a distributed workforce.”

Specifically the MPS Core program offers next business day service and support, providing immediate awareness when a machine needs attention; proactive device notification providing toner replenishment information such as supplies ordered, shipping and tracking data, and delivery alerts, as well as service dispatch notifications from the device operator panel.

Proactive consumables management will also be provided whereby just-in-time supplies will be automatically delivered directly to key contacts within the organisation — negating the need for channel partners to worry about manual meter reads or having cash tied up in supplies inventory.

Partners will also have access to their own portal to manage customer fleet, consumables, service and support; as well as support for partners offering on-fleet design for customers.

Dubois said globally, Lexmark has retained a 95 per cent renewal rate across its MPS engagements.

Last month Lexmark appointed Dynamic Supplies as a distributor for its GO product suite in Australia, covering hardware, software and supply solutions.

Dynamic Supplies sits alongside Lexmark’s existing partnership with Alloys, which distributes the vendor’s BSD range printers and consumables.



