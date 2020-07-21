Ingram Micro grabs Runecast Analyzer to accompany VMware, AWS

Ingram Micro NZ has secured initial sole distribution rights for Runecast Analyzer artificial intelligence technology that accelerates the performance of and helps to secure virtual environments.

Runecast Analyzer provides predictive analytics and automated security compliance analysis for VMware and Amazon Web Services, reducing administrative overhead while enabling management.

Adam Saunders, Ingram Micro NZ's business manager for enterprise software, said Runecast Analyzer addressed known gaps in management frameworks.

“The solution is complementary to VMware and a natural fit in our portfolio," he said.

"Resellers looking to boost the value they add to end customers will find ready markets for Analyzer because it is easily implemented and demonstrates rapid value.”

As part of its COVID-19 response, Runecast is offering free licences to hospitals and universities until 15 September.

Fast-growing London-based Runecast was founded in 2014 by a team of virtualisation experts who set out to provide real-time automated insights for mission-critical IT environments.

Melbourne-based senior director, channel sales, APAC, for Runecast Andre Carpenter said the vendor had just arrived in the region, but already had customers in 40 countries.

“APAC has one of the world’s most virtualised IT environments, so there is considerable opportunity for resellers, particularly since VMware is the leading vendor here, and AWS is equally widely used,” he said.

In addition to detecting misconﬁguration issues before they cause downtime, Runecast Analyzer automated compliance checks against VMware and AWS security hardening guidelines and common security standards.

According to Carpenter, customers report up to 80 per cent savings on VMware issue remediation time.

Saunders said as more companies move toward software defined datacentres, Runecast offered a clear opportunity particularly for managed and professional service providers.

Ingram Micro has invested in a specialist Runecast solution architect to support local resellers.