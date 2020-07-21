Revealed: Auckland Council's major ICT suppliers of 2020

Credit: Supplied

Auckland Council has disclosed its major contracts and supplier spend of the year ended 30 June -- including its external ICT spending.

The council spends $280 million a year on ICT services including spending by council controlled organisations such as Watercare and Auckland Transport. It was targeting savings in that area even before its current review of spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week it updated its annual disclosures making it possible to chart its spending with providers (see below).

Spark-owned Revera and SAP led the pack with Revera totaling $13.5 million and SAP $10.8 million.

Revera has been the council's infrastructure as a service supplier for many years and more recently helped the council shift into a multi-cloud model of delivery, using both its own infrastructure and public and private cloud services as appropriate.

Revera's owner, Spark, also features with a total of $4.1 million in revenue from the council across its telecommunications and Spark Digital businesses. All-up, Spark-owned companies, coloured blue in the chart below, cleared $17.6 million from the council.

SAP provides the bulk of the council's enterprise software systems.

According to a forward work programme document presented to the council's strategic procurement committee in March, the council was planning to try and renegotiate its current SAP agreement to "better suit council’s current and future needs, and to better align with SAP’s commercial and technical roadmap."



Credit: IDG

The Laptop Company won $7.9 million of council business while software licensing specialist and Microsoft partner Insight Enterprises won $7.1 million.

Datacom featured with $4.1 million, including fees for overseeing the security of the multi-cloud architecture Revera was delivering, a security incident and event management project and business continuity support during the height of the pandemic and lockdown.

Vodafone was next, delivering telecommunications services to the value of $2.9 million.

The Instillery earned most of its $2.7 million from a secure web gateway project while Zag is an SAP specialist.