Former Revera CEO Robin Cockayne departs Leaven, and Spark

Cockayne aims to "reflect on what my own 'next' needs to be"

Robin Cockayne, a long-term former CEO of Revera, is leaving the helm at Spark owned cloud transformation specialist Leaven.

In a note on LinkedIn today, Cockayne said he was leaving after 16 years on the same employment contract across several roles.

Cockayne, who became Revera's CEO in late 2012, came into Spark when it acquired the datacentre specialist in 2013.

He took on the leadership of Leaven when it was founded last August.

Earlier, in February 2019, Revera was merged with a more recent Spark acquisition, Computer Concepts, under the leadership of Andrew Allan.

"After 16 years on the same employment contract *wipes his brow* – across several roles – I’ve resigned from my current role as Leaven CEO," Cockayne wrote.



"Leaven has been a refreshing project for me personally and I leave behind what I am sure will be an industry leader of the future."

Cockayne said with Leaven now established, he had the opportunity to "reflect on what my own 'next' needs to be".

"Thank you today’s Leaven-beings for being the first believers and owners of the Leaven opportunity and journey," he wrote.



"The majority of my tenure was with the Revera juggernaut undertaking a challenging and satisfying journey. It made up 15 of the 16 years.

"Well done R1 & Wayne for the vision and opportunity, well done Gen-i for acquiring it and letting it bloom and well done my team for sticking with it as long as you did! Always remember – Customer. Team. Money."

R1 appears to refer to Roger Cockayne and Wayne to Wayne Norrie, the co-founders of Revera.



Cockayne wrote that he would be taking time out and enjoying family time.