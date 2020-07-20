Attivo Networks inks NZ distribution deal as new privacy law looms

Jeff Clynes (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Reseller News

Cyber security specialist Attivo Networks has appointed Exclusive Networks as its first distributor in New Zealand, entering the market ahead of new privacy laws which come into effect in December.

Attivo said the appointment would enable it to rapidly expand its channel reseller footprint and to accelerate growth as New Zealand enterprises search for early detection, forensics, and automated incident response capabilities.



“Exclusive Networks is very well respected and offers a value proposition second to none in delivering valuable customer and reseller partnerships,” said Jim Cook, ANZ regional director of Attivo Networks.

“Their appointment will allow us to turbo charge entry into the New Zealand market and we’re looking forward to building mutual success and momentum in the years ahead.”

Exclusive Networks is a global specialist distributor for cybersecurity and cloud solutions, working with reseller partners who understand both the fast growing developments in security and have the skills and experience to deploy new solutions.

Jeff Clynes, Exclusive Networks' country manager for New Zealand and Pacific Islands, said the distributor didn't focus on volume sales, but looked at the overall vendor solution and what added value it could provide for both customers and vendors.

Attivo's deception technology provided an active defense for early detection, forensics, and automated incident response to in-network attacks, addressing the problem of how to detect and defend against attacks which evade perimeter defences.

“Attivo provides New Zealand private and public sector organisations with a new way of addressing cyber-attacks with leading competitive advantage technology smarts that are proactive in searching and hunting for what might be coming into the network rather than awaiting for a breach to occur," Clynes said.

"It’s a new technology offering which will provide us with the opportunity to have a new conversation with our reseller partners on the value of data and support organisations with the additional reporting requirements which will come into force when the new privacy legislation comes into effect in December.”

The addition of Attivo would also complement the existing vendor product portfolio which Exclusive Networks has in place with organisations such as LogRhythm and SentinelOne.

As part of the agreement, Attivo Networks would support Exclusive Networks with joint sales efforts, technical training, certification programs and marketing resources as well as access to a web-based learning environment.

In turn, Exclusive Networks will also incorporate Attivo Networks into its partner support hub to ensure channel partners have all the tools needed to drive mutual business success.