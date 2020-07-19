Menu
Google Cloud adds security capabilities for sensitive workloads

Google Cloud adds security capabilities for sensitive workloads

Launches Confidential VMs and Assured Workloads for Government services

By Paul Krill By Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Google Cloud has introduced two new security services to its cloud platform, including a VM service launched as part of Google’s Confidential Computing portfolio. The services cater to heavily regulated and security-sensitive industries including public sector, healthcare, and financial services.

Confidential VMs, a data protection technology now in beta, is the first product in the company’s Confidential Computing data encryption initiative.

Attempting to take isolation and sandboxing to the “next level,” Confidential VMs provide memory encryption on AMD EPYC CPUs, leveraging the hardware’s Secure Encrypted Virtualisation feature. All Google Cloud Platform workloads running in VMs today can run on Confidential VMs.

Assured Workloads for Government creates controlled environments in which U.S. data location and personnel access controls are automatically enforced. The technology is intended to enable federal, state, and local agencies to serve critical workloads in the cloud without compromising on compliance.

Assured Workloads for Government currently is in a private beta stage in U.S. regions. It will be made generally available with beta features this fall.

"Confidential Computing can help you transform the way your organisation processes data in the cloud while preserving confidentiality and privacy," said Nelly Porter, senior product manager at Google Cloud. "Among other benefits, organisations will be able to collaborate with each other without compromising the confidentiality of data sets.

"This collaboration, in turn, can lead to the development of more transformational technologies and ideas—imagine, for example, being able to more quickly build vaccines and cure diseases as a result of this secure collaboration."

Google Cloud is also offering a free trial of its cloud platform.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CloudGoogle Cloudsecurity

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 