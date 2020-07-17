PB Tech takes on Adata’s industrial-grade offering in NZ

The publicly-listed Taiwanese vendor is known for its high-performance DRAM modules and NAND Flash products

Memory and storage manufacturer Adata Technology has struck a new strategic partnership with PB Tech to distribute its industrial-grade products in the New Zealand market.

The publicly-listed Taiwanese vendor is known for its high-performance DRAM modules and NAND flash products, and holds over 500 memory-related patents, offering a full line-up of industrial-grade memory products, all of which meet the ISO 14001 certification standard.

Adata Industrial is focused on serving industrial sectors, including smart manufacturing, retail to transportation, providing a range of industrial-grade products, including various types of solid state drives, micro SD cards, compact flash (CF) cards, and SATA DOMs.

“With a full array of industrial-grade products that are ready to empower customers in the era of 5G and IoT, Adata is a fitting partner for PB Tech,” PB Tech head of IoT Regina Chien said. “From transportation to agriculture, we look forward to working hand in hand with Adata to serve the needs of a large swath of industrial segments in New Zealand.”

For Adata sales director Danny Wang, the new distribution agreement is set to see the company boost its profile in New Zealand.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with PB Tech and putting our complementary strengths to work,” Wang said. “With PB Tech’s leading position in computing and IT retail and Adata’s full range of products and solutions, this is a complementary partnership that will greatly expand the presence of both parties in New Zealand.”

The deal comes less than a month after Asus Australia partnered up with PB Tech to distribute the company's IoT products in New Zealand in addition to its existing sole distributorship of the Taiwan-based company's integrated circuit products.

"This distribution agreement builds on the existing relationship between Asus and PB Tech supplying end user computing devices to New Zealand commercial and retail markets,” Asus said in a statement released in June.