Hawke's Bay Regional Council to replace Navision with Tech One

An upgrade to Technology One's cloud software has been delayed at Whangarei District Council

Credit: Supplied

Hawke's Bay Regional Council has selected Technology One to replace its Navision financial management software, implemented a decade ago.

Council minutes from last year said the finance team planned to put greater focus on financial forecasting and monitoring internal ability to deliver on planned projects in the 2019-20 year.

"This will be aided by the implementation of a new financial management information system which will provide greater functionality to manage both opex and capex on a ‘rolling forecast’ basis," the minutes said.

"This will provide a full year estimate at any given time during the financial year and improved reporting which is provided to councillors periodically."

A tender issued in March said the council was looking to replace its current FMIS with a new solution which performs all core FMIS functions for councils.

This included budgeting and forecasting and rates functionality as well as integrating into other council solutions such as asset management, human resource and geographic information systems enabling them to manage and report all council finances.

"It is expected that the solution will provide for currently identified requirements as well as providing the ability for additional modules and functionality to be incorporated in the future," the tender said.

The existing Navision FMIS, from Microsoft, was selected to replace a 25-year-old legacy system in 2009 and it was implemented by Intergen.

Microsoft acquired Danish company Navision in 2002 and now markets Navision as Microsoft Dynamics NAV.

Reseller News is enquiring about the budget for the current project.

Separately, Whangarei District Council's upgrade to Technology One's cloud software has been delayed due to COVID-19 disruption.

Council minutes say the upgrade from Tech One's Ci software to Ci Anywhere as planned to go live late 2020, however with COVID-19 causing delays several areas, a delay to the upgrade was "inevitable".

The upgrade go-live is now rescheduled to March 2021.

The council was currently resolving issues raised during testing and completing functional areas that are not yet configured, it reported.

Other delayed ICT projects included a new web platform, digitisation of property files and an asset management migration and GIS upgrade.

The council reported its priority activities for June were to investigate and implement a network event monitoring tool, domain-based message authentication, reporting, and conformance (DMARC) to counter phishing attacks, reviewing and planning the replacement end-of-life network devices and more.