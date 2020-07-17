Datto to acquire Aussie MSP reseller platform Gluh

Gluh already has an integration with Datto’s Autotask PSA

Datto's James Bergl Credit: Datto

Datto is set to acquire Australian channel procurement firm Gluh for an unspecified sum.



The Victoria-based company specialises in providing a subscription-based procurement platform for managed services providers (MSPs), allowing them to resell hardware and software.

Gluh is also integrated with 28 Australian distributors, including Dicker Data, Exclusive Networks, Synnex, Westcon, Arrow ECS, Ingram Micro and Tech Data.

According to Datto, the acquisition “furthers [its] commitment to MSP growth”, claiming the platform has been shown to “improve operational efficiency, leading to increased profitability for MSPs”.

Gluh is already integrated with Datto’s Autotask PSA, alongside ConnectWise PSA and Xero, among others.

The announcement comes as Datto opens its first warehouse in Asia Pacific, locating the new premises in Sydney.

“The facility will improve Datto’s customer and partner facing service levels, providing partners and customers with their critical data recovery and continuity infrastructure quicker than ever before,” the vendor said.

Prior to the opening of the warehouse, APAC partners would order BCDR and networking equipment through the Australia team, but shipping them from the US. According to Datto, this will reduce the order time from two weeks to two days.



“The acquisition and new warehouse demonstrate Datto’s commitment to the Australia and New Zealand market, ensuring it has the infrastructure in place to provide partners and customers with what they need in a timely manner,” the vendor added.

The move demonstrates a positive step for Datto following news of lay-offs in A/NZ due to a coronavirus-spurred global restructure.

A restructure is expected to hit Datto's global headcount, reducing it to that of six months previous.

