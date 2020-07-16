Menu
Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams to hit NZ in August

Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams to hit NZ in August

The solution will be available in Hong Kong and New Zealand in August, and Singapore and the United Kingdom in October, before being extended globally from December

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Telstra is gearing up to bring its new Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams offering to New Zealand in August, following an initial launch of the company’s Telstra Calling for Office 365 service in Australia two years ago.

Now, Telstra has announced the global launch of its Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams solution which, in the telco’s own words, is a fully digitised cloud solution that enables telephony services through Microsoft Teams on Office 365 for multinational corporations.

The solution will be available in Hong Kong and New Zealand in August, and Singapore and the United Kingdom in October, before being extended globally from December.

According to Telstra, the Calling for Microsoft Teams product supports organisations looking to adopt Microsoft Teams as their primary unified communications tool by working to expand and improve the depth of their enterprise telephony capabilities.

The service uses an organisation's existing Teams capability, removing the need to buy, install, provision or manage additional on-premises infrastructure. According to the telco, this aspect can translate into cost saving, giving users the ability to make and receive calls with a single business phone number from any compatible device.

The new offering provides a deployment model that allows enterprises to choose one of two options: Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams using Telstra SIP Connect services; or Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams using SIP trunks from the organisation's existing telecommunication provider — the BYO carrier option is for future release.

For Telstra International CEO Oliver Camplin-Warner, the new offering comes at a time of heightened need for such solutions among enterprises.

"A staggering 98 per cent of enterprises believe there will be a far greater reliance on remote collaboration, replacing face-to-face meetings post COVID-19 recovery, which means from now on, organisations need to empower employees to work wherever they are,” Camplin-Warner said. 

“From our initial launch in Australia, we found customers had a clear preference to move away from phones-on-desktops, to integrated telephony capabilities and collaboration tools, and we are thrilled to be able to extend this great product to our global customers," he added.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftTelstraTEAMS

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 