Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams to hit NZ in August

The solution will be available in Hong Kong and New Zealand in August, and Singapore and the United Kingdom in October, before being extended globally from December

Credit: Dreamstime

Telstra is gearing up to bring its new Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams offering to New Zealand in August, following an initial launch of the company’s Telstra Calling for Office 365 service in Australia two years ago.

Now, Telstra has announced the global launch of its Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams solution which, in the telco’s own words, is a fully digitised cloud solution that enables telephony services through Microsoft Teams on Office 365 for multinational corporations.

According to Telstra, the Calling for Microsoft Teams product supports organisations looking to adopt Microsoft Teams as their primary unified communications tool by working to expand and improve the depth of their enterprise telephony capabilities.

The service uses an organisation's existing Teams capability, removing the need to buy, install, provision or manage additional on-premises infrastructure. According to the telco, this aspect can translate into cost saving, giving users the ability to make and receive calls with a single business phone number from any compatible device.

The new offering provides a deployment model that allows enterprises to choose one of two options: Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams using Telstra SIP Connect services; or Telstra Calling for Microsoft Teams using SIP trunks from the organisation's existing telecommunication provider — the BYO carrier option is for future release.

For Telstra International CEO Oliver Camplin-Warner, the new offering comes at a time of heightened need for such solutions among enterprises.

"A staggering 98 per cent of enterprises believe there will be a far greater reliance on remote collaboration, replacing face-to-face meetings post COVID-19 recovery, which means from now on, organisations need to empower employees to work wherever they are,” Camplin-Warner said.

“From our initial launch in Australia, we found customers had a clear preference to move away from phones-on-desktops, to integrated telephony capabilities and collaboration tools, and we are thrilled to be able to extend this great product to our global customers," he added.