Fortanix appoints Lucidworks' Serdar Yelutas as new A/NZ country lead

Serdar Yelutas Credit: ARN

Data security vendor Fortanix is further establishing its Australian and New Zealand foundations through hiring Serdar Yelutas as its new country leader, A/NZ.



Yelutas has clocked up more than 20 years industry experience, joining Fortanix from Lucidworks where he spent the past year as its A/NZ and MEA vice president of sales.

Yelutas has also had a short stint as the head of sales for Hyper Anna, served as the country manager for Exabeam and was also the A/NZ sales director for Elastic. He was also the country manager for M86 Security and has worked at Cloudera, Splunk, Tumbleweed Communications, Trend Micro, CA and Intel.

"Fortanix are delighted to have Serdar join the team to lead our sales efforts in Australia and New Zealand. Serdar brings years of experience in the local market taking channel led technologies to Australian and New Zealand enterprises," recently appointed Fortanix Asia Pacific and Japan vice president Gerry Sillars said.



"His previous experience in complex big data centric technologies will be invaluable as Fortanix continues to execute on the opportunity that confidential computing affords our customers and partners alike."



In June, Fortanix expanded its presence in the Asia Pacific market, signing new distribution agreements and recruiting new partners.

As part of the expansion, Fortanix hired new in-region staff and is growing its ecosystem of channel and distribution partners across APAC, along with Singapore-based Sillars pushing the channel play.

Sillars came on board in April and established a two-tier channel model to help meet its goals, inking agreements with Nextgen Distribution in Australia and New Zealand, and a striking a deal with ACA Pacific covering Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.