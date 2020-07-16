Menu
Fortanix appoints Lucidworks' Serdar Yelutas as new A/NZ country lead

Fortanix appoints Lucidworks' Serdar Yelutas as new A/NZ country lead

Further establishes A/NZ foundations

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Serdar Yelutas

Serdar Yelutas

Credit: ARN

Data security vendor Fortanix is further establishing its Australian and New Zealand foundations through hiring Serdar Yelutas as its new country leader, A/NZ.

Yelutas has clocked up more than 20 years industry experience, joining Fortanix from Lucidworks where he spent the past year as its A/NZ and MEA vice president of sales. 

Yelutas has also had a short stint as the head of sales for Hyper Anna, served as the country manager for Exabeam and was also the A/NZ sales director for Elastic. He was also the country manager for M86 Security and has worked at Cloudera, Splunk, Tumbleweed Communications, Trend Micro, CA and Intel.

"Fortanix are delighted to have Serdar join the team to lead our sales efforts in Australia and New Zealand. Serdar brings years of experience in the local market taking channel led technologies to Australian and New Zealand enterprises," recently appointed Fortanix Asia Pacific and Japan vice president Gerry Sillars said.

"His previous experience in complex big data centric technologies will be invaluable as Fortanix continues to execute on the opportunity that confidential computing affords our customers and partners alike."

In June, Fortanix expanded its presence in the Asia Pacific market, signing new distribution agreements and recruiting new partners. 

As part of the expansion, Fortanix hired new in-region staff and is growing its ecosystem of channel and distribution partners across APAC, along with Singapore-based Sillars pushing the channel play. 

Sillars came on board in April and established a two-tier channel model to help meet its goals, inking agreements with Nextgen Distribution in Australia and New Zealand, and a striking a deal with ACA Pacific covering Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Fortanix

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 