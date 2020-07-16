Ramping up its Azure posture, CCL partners with Nerdio

CCL has been appointed as the first certified Nerdio partner in New Zealand, as the Spark-owned provider ramps up its Microsoft Azure cloud offerings.

Nerdio Manager forms a key part of CCL’s digital workspace Windows virtual desktop (WVD) offering, providing an automation layer to help configure, manage, and scale large workspace environments.



Quinn Simpson, head of CCL’s end user computing, said the partnership added significant horsepower to the provider’s Azure Cloud automation engine.

“Speedy automation is the name of the game when it comes to launching clients in the cloud,” he said.

“Nerdio Manager ensures we can create a new WVD environment or layer one on top of existing WVD deployments non-disruptively with a fraction of the complexity once required to do the job.”



The announcement comes after CCL and Microsoft announced a three-year strategic reseller partnership earlier this year.

Nerdio was developed by Chicago-based Adar and launched in 2017.

Joseph Landes, chief revenue officer at Nerdio, said he expected big things from CCL.

“As one of the biggest local players in cloud and remote working, CCL is leading the charge to Windows virtual desktop,” he said.

“We are excited at Nerdio to help CCL support their successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure and make the whole end-to-end process easier, quicker and more cost-effective.”

Last December, Ingram Micro signed a distribution agreement with Nerdio covering Australia and New Zealand.