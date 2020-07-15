Menu
VMware global channel chief Jenni Flinders departs

Replaced by Sandy Hogan

Jenni Flinders (VMware)

Credit: VMware

VMware global channel chief, Jenni Flinders has left the vendor after two years in the top role. 

Senior vice president of worldwide commercial and partner sales Sandy Hogan will now take charge of the worldwide partner organisation. 

Hogan joined VMware in May from Rackspace where she was the Americas managing director and vice president for a year. Hogan has also worked at Here Technologies and spent more than 12 years across various roles at Cisco. 

In a statement to ARN, VMware said Flinders made a personal career decision to leave the company in June. 

“Over the last two years, Jenni contributed her expertise to revamping the global partner organisation, including the successful launch of Partner Connect,” a VMware spokesperson said. “We thank Jenni for her passion and commitment and wish her well.”

In the lead-up to the launch of Partner Connect, which went live on 29 February, Flinders addressed the media at VMworld 2019 and revealed the platform's business intelligence offerings to partners, which factored in their performance, velocity and pipeline.

Another platform to manage development funds was switched on in the fourth quarter of 2019, which integrated with VMware's Digital Connect partner portal, Flinders revealed.

“It’s going to have some sticky business intelligence on how you’re doing as a VMware partner and that feeds into the Connect platform,” Flinders said. 

The platform will also set them on their path to achieving certain competencies, and will be "interactive" rather than just simply "informative".


