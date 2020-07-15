Zoom signs first A/NZ master agent deal with Tradewinds

Partners will get access to commissions on Zoom services and tools

Tony Heywood (Tradewinds) Credit: Tradewinds

Zoom has signed a master agent agreement with Tradewinds Technology Brokerage for Australia and New Zealand, making it its first in the region.

As part of the unified communication platform’s global master agent program, Tradewinds’ partners will have access to ongoing commissions on Zoom services, the platform and all of its services.

This master agent deal is Zoom's first for the A/NZ region, as well as Tradewinds’ first agreement with the unified communications platform. Additionally, its parent company, US-based Telarus Group, signed an agreement with Zoom in March.

Tony Heywood, regional vice president for A/NZ at Tradewinds, said the master agent's partners stand to benefit from the agreement and views it as a “significant change in the unified communications market”.

Don Kerr, Asia Pacific channel sales manager at Zoom, added that through bringing its platform to market, partners around the world will be able to bring its solutions to their customers.

“Zoom’s channel partners are vital to the success of our business. We’re proud to expand our program to work with Tradewinds and its partners,” he said.

This agreement is the latest master agent partnership for Tradewinds, with another first master agent deal signed with cloud-based mobile business communications platform Dialpad for Australia and New Zealand in early July.

That agreement includes Dialpad’s whole portfolio, including Talk, Contact Center and UberConference.

Article updated on 15 July at 12:29PM to reflect that Tradewinds is not a distributor, as previously published.



