Menu
PowerDMARC inks A/NZ distribution deal with Katana Technologies

PowerDMARC inks A/NZ distribution deal with Katana Technologies

Catalyst Cloud to host PowerDMARC point of presence

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

US email security and authentication provider PowerDMARC is partnering with New Zealand-based Katana Technologies for value-added distribution of across Australia and New Zealand.

Katana focuses its strategy on disruptive IT security, offering white-label services of vendor solutions. It specialises in tailoring cloud end-point solutions to the customer’s needs. 

PowerDMARC has launched a point of presence in New Zealand to lower latency and provide an enhanced experience and faster response times for regional users. 

Along with PowerDMARC, Katana was aiming on bringing email authentication services to organisations in New Zealand and boosting the uptake of DMARC, which appears to be lagging.

DMARC is an email authentication protocol released in 2015 and designed to fight against email spoofing that can lead to the compromise corporate systems, phishing attacks and scams.

“This is an exciting new venture for us,” said Steve Rielly, founder of Katana. 

“New Zealand has yet to see significant DMARC adoption rates, which makes it all the more important for us to clinch this opportunity."

Katana was PowerDMARC's first distribution partner in New Zealand.

“We’re looking forward to exploring new, uncharted avenues with businesses throughout Oceania," said Faisal Al Farsi, co-founder and CEO of PowerDMARC.

"The people at Katana are highly specialised in their domain and selective with their partners. We’re very fortunate for this opportunity to do business with them.”

PowerDMARC also recently announced partnerships with CyberSecOn covering both Australia and New Zealand and with the US-based Cloud Security Alliance.

The company said it was the first DMARC provider hosting their platform locally. Catalyst Cloud will be hosting PowerDMARC’s SaaS platform.

“PowerDMARC’s web-based platform will be important in the fight against BEC to ensure New Zealand's cyberspace safety,” said Igor Portugal, chief growth officer at Catalyst Cloud. 

PowerDMARC was partnering with Catalyst Cloud to help make speed and efficiency an integral part of the user experience, he added,


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags emailDMARCCatalyst CloudsecurityPowerDMARC

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 