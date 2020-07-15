Menu
Microsoft puts Citrix first as virtualisation vendor

Microsoft puts Citrix first as virtualisation vendor

Signs multi-year agreement setting up as preferred Citrix Workspace digital workplace

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Citrix

Microsoft has made Citrix its preferred virtualisation vendor for cloud deployments as the two sign a multi-year agreement.

Under the terms of the deal, Microsoft will select Citrix Workspace as a preferred digital workspace solution, and vice versa, with Microsoft Azure chosen as preferred platform for on-premises Citrix customers into the cloud.

As part of the agreement, Citrix and Microsoft will provide joint tools and services to “simplify” transitions to Azure, plus joint offerings for Citrix Workspace, Citrix SD-WAN and  Microsoft 365.

The cross-sell is expected to funnel through both the Azure Marketplace and channel partners, although it remains unclear what this means for partners lacking a relationship with one of the vendors in question.

However, both vendors claim they will “maintain their long-standing policies of supporting choice for those customers who request alternatives to meet their business requirements”.

In addition, Microsoft will lead sales with Citrix Cloud to move existing on-premises Citrix customers to Azure. 

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced businesses around the world to change the way that employees work, while still meeting the speed and security requirements that today’s uncertain business environment demands,” said David Henshall, president and CEO of Citrix. 

“Looking forward, hybrid-work models will become the standard for many customers, requiring a flexible infrastructure to support, secure and empower their teams."


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftCitrix

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 