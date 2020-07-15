Thycotic names Kris Hansen as APAC strategic alliance director

Hansen comes to the role after more than two-and-a-half years as the company's director of international MSP sales

Thycotic has named Kris Hansen, its former director of international managed service provider (MSP) sales, as its new strategic alliance director across Asia Pacific, a role that sees him responsible for managing the company’s regional network of distributors and reseller partners.

Hansen comes to the role after more than two-and-a-half years in his prior role as the company's director of international MSP sales, which he came to following roughly four years with SolarWinds.

In his new role, the Sydney-based Hansen has a core focus on enabling systems integrators (SI) and MSPs to offer the vendor’s privileged access management (PAM)-as-a-service solutions.

“We want more SIs and MSPs to reach the enterprise and government customers they have agreements with,” said Hansen. “Thycotic will work closely with our partners to ensure they are fully trained and certified and able to deliver successful customer implementations that comply with stringent cyber security directives, such as the Australian Signals Directorate’s Essential Eight strategies.”

According to Thycotic APAC vice president Andrew McAllister, Hansen’s work in the global managed service channel has been well noted.

“Kris’ global experience working in the US and Europe makes him eminently well qualified to manage relationships with our channel partners in Australia, New Zealand and forge new relationships in APAC,” he said.

While he now has a dedicated Asia Pacific role based in Australia, Hansen retains worldwide responsibilities as a managed service provider product specialist and thought leader.