Menu
Thycotic names Kris Hansen as APAC strategic alliance director

Thycotic names Kris Hansen as APAC strategic alliance director

Hansen comes to the role after more than two-and-a-half years as the company's director of international MSP sales

ARN Staff ARN Staff (ARN)
Comments
Kris Hansen (Thycotic)

Kris Hansen (Thycotic)

Credit: Thycotic

Thycotic has named Kris Hansen, its former director of international managed service provider (MSP) sales, as its new strategic alliance director across Asia Pacific, a role that sees him responsible for managing the company’s regional network of distributors and reseller partners.

Hansen comes to the role after more than two-and-a-half years in his prior role as the company's director of international MSP sales, which he came to following roughly four years with SolarWinds.

In his new role, the Sydney-based Hansen has a core focus on enabling systems integrators (SI) and MSPs to offer the vendor’s privileged access management (PAM)-as-a-service solutions.

“We want more SIs and MSPs to reach the enterprise and government customers they have agreements with,” said Hansen. “Thycotic will work closely with our partners to ensure they are fully trained and certified and able to deliver successful customer implementations that comply with stringent cyber security directives, such as the Australian Signals Directorate’s Essential Eight strategies.”

According to Thycotic APAC vice president Andrew McAllister, Hansen’s work in the global managed service channel has been well noted.

“Kris’ global experience working in the US and Europe makes him eminently well qualified to manage relationships with our channel partners in Australia, New Zealand and forge new relationships in APAC,” he said. 

While he now has a dedicated Asia Pacific role based in Australia, Hansen retains worldwide responsibilities as a managed service provider product specialist and thought leader. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 