Enlighten Designs is Microsoft NZ's 2020 partner of the year

Global awards received more than 3300 nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Damon Kelly (Enlighten Designs)

Credit: Enlighten Designs

Enlighten Designs has been named 2020 Microsoft New Zealand partner of the year for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Last year, Enlighten Designs won two Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards and was named finalist in a third category.

Founder and CEO Damon Kelly said the award recognised his team’s commitment to using first-class technology solutions to make a positive change in the world and benefit customers.  

“Being the 2020 Microsoft NZ partner of the year award winner is a significant achievement and recognises how our solutions are making positive change in our world," he said.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards were classified into several categories, with honourees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Matt Bostwick, commercial partner director at Microsoft New Zealand, who had worked closely with the Enlighten team for many years, it was exciting to watch them grow and evolve as a business making a real difference for its customers and our local communities. 

"From helping to clean up our beaches with Sustainable Coastlines to improving access to electricity and supporting local businesses to engage better with their customers, Enlighten truly exemplifies an innovative, exceptional partner that well deserves to be recognised on the world stage," he said.

Gavriella Schuster, Microsoft's corporate vice president, one commercial partner, said the winning partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges businesses around the world faced – "from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realise their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond."


Tags Microsoftenlighten designs

