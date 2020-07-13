Menu
Micro Focus A/NZ channel boss exits

Software vendor seeks replacement as Todd Parsons leaves after three years

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Micro Focus is on the hunt for a new Australia and New Zealand channel chief following the exit of Todd Parsons.

Parsons had previously led the software vendor’s channel for almost three years, joining from Avaya at the end of 2017.

The partner organisation is currently being led by Eamonn O’Keefe, partner business manager, Micro Focus A/NZ, and the vendor’s Asia Pacific channel head, JP Wong, until his successor is appointed.

Both Micro Focus and Parsons declined to comment when contacted by ARN.

Parsons first joined Micro Focus shortly after it completed its spin-merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) software business in September, becoming a US$4.5 billion company with 40,000 customers around the world.

Over a year later, the vendor streamlined its partner program, unifying two previously separate channel schemes: one for HPE software, following the spin-merger and one for Micro Focus’ own technology.

Spearheaded by Parsons, the new program was intended to give partners access to the full stack of Micro Focus and HPE products, while allowing it to plug itself as a key digital transformation player.

"This will allow greater efficiencies but also ensure our customers and partners can more effectively utilise our portfolio of solutions and products,” he said at the time.


